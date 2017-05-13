Live Stream: UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conference in Dallas

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding a post-fight press conference immediately following UFC 211.

The event takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The press conference is expected to take place at 1:15 a.m. ET, but it can begin sooner or later depending on the pacing of the UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV).

Main card fighters Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos are expected to make an appearance. Of course that can change if the combatants can’t make it to the presser. Other winners on the card are likely to take questions from the media as well.

