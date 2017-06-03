Live Stream: UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

Once UFC 212 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Claduia Gadelha, Vitor Belfort, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC 212 results from the prelims to the main card.