Live Stream: UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Once UFC 212 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Claduia Gadelha, Vitor Belfort, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC 212 results from the prelims to the main card.

Latest MMA News

Max Holloway

Max Holloway Destroys Jose Aldo In Brazil For Featherweight Title

0
In our main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champ Max Holloway collide to unify their 145-pound crowns. Round...
UFC 212 post-fight press conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

0
Once UFC 212 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de...
Claudia Gadelha

Cláudia Gadelha Submits Karolina Kowalkiewicz For First Round Win

0
In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz throw down inside the cage. Round 1: After a...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Takes Decision Win Over Nate Marquardt In Brazil

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes center Octagon next when he takes on fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt. Round 1: Marquardt opens things up...
Paulo Borrachinha

Paulo Borrachinha Pounds Out Oluwale Bamgbose For Second Round Win

0
Up next is a middleweight clash between the undefeated Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose. Round 1: Bamgbose comes in and looks to land a few nice shots and...
Yancy Medeiros

Yancy Medeiros Gets Past Erick Silva With Second Round TKO

0
Kicking us off on the pay-per-view's (PPV's) main card is a welterweight bout between Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros. Round 1: Medeiros lands a nice body...
Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao Spoils Marlon Moraes’ UFC Debut in Close Bout

0
Marlon Moraes (18-5-1) couldn't quite edge out Raphael Assuncao (25-5). Immediately, Moraes connected with a leg kick. He moved forward looking for an uppercut. He...
Marlon Moraes

UFC 212 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
UFC 212 Exclusive Fight Pass Prelims Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via R2 TKO (punches, 5:00) Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via R2 submission (rear-naked choke,...
Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-In Day in Rio de Janeiro

0
The final episode of UFC 212 Embedded has been uploaded. Tonight (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....
video

Vitaly Minakov Remains Unbeaten, Pounds on ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

1
Vitaly Minakov once again showed why outside of the UFC, he just might be the best heavyweight in the world. Minakov, a former Bellator champion,...
Load more