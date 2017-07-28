Live Stream: UFC 214 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (July 28) at 8 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The UFC 214 weigh-ins wrapped up earlier today, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow night (July 29), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold an event inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley puts his welterweight title on the line against Demian Maia. Also on the main card, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger are set to collide to determine a new women’s featherweight champion.

Tonight, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Anaheim. The live stream begins at 8 p.m. ET.

