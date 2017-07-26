Live Stream: UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference Today (July 26) at 4 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Before UFC 214 takes place, check out the pre-fight press conference.

The presser takes place today (July 26). A time of 4 p.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are advertised to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg, and Tonya Evinger are also in the cards. This will be the final presser before UFC 214 takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Tomorrow, the early and ceremonial weigh-ins will be held in Anaheim. Fight night goes down this Saturday.

Stick with MMANews.com for the latest details on UFC 214 including weigh-ins and fight results.

