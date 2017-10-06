Live Stream: UFC 216 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (Oct. 6) at 8 p.m. ET

The UFC 216 weigh-ins wrapped up earlier today, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 7), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold an event inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson puts his flyweight title on the line against Ray Borg. If Johnson successfully retains his championship, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s UFC record for most consecutive successful defenses.

Tonight, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Las Vegas. The live stream begins at 8 p.m. ET.