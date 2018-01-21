Live Stream: UFC 220 Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC 220 is in the books and the post-fight presser is here.

The event took place inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event, heavyweight champion successfully defended his title against Francis Ngannou. He now holds the record for most successful UFC heavyweight title defenses.

The co-main event also featured a title bout. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defended his gold against Volkan Oezdemir. “DC” earned a second-round TKO win to remain the 205-pound title holder.

You can peep the live stream of the UFC 220 post-fight press conference above. Miocic, Ngannou, Cormier, and Oezdemir are expected to attend the presser.