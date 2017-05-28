Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 109 Post-Fight Press Conference in Stockholm

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Once UFC Fight Night 109 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. A tentative time of 4:15 p.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Misha Cirkunov, Volkan Oezdemir, and Damir Hadzovic are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC Fight Night 109 results from the prelims to the main card.

Latest MMA News

video

Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 109 Post-Fight Press Conference in Stockholm

0
Once UFC Fight Night 109 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir Demolishes Misha Cirkunov With Single Punch

0
In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, top light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov meets Volkan Oezdemir in the center...
Peter Sobotta

Peter Sobotta Obliterates Ben Saunders With Crushing Knee

0
In our third-straight welterweight match-up on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, Ben Saunders takes on Peter Sobotta inside...
Omari Akhmedov

Omari Akhmedov Edges Out Abdul Razak Alhassan With Split Decision

0
Welterweight action continues from Stockholm, Sweden at UFC Fight Night 109, as Omari Akhmedov takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan inside the Octagon now: Round 1: Akhmedov...

Nordine Taleb Beats UFC Newcomer Oliver Enkamp With Decision Win

0
Next on the docket for UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden is a welterweight match-up between Oliver Enkamp and Nordine Taleb: Round 1: Taleb is in...
Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson Bulldozes Through Alex Nicholson For First Round Stoppage

0
Kicking us off on tonight's (Sun. May 28, 2017) main card for UFC Fight Night 109 is a middleweight clash inside the Octagon between...
Bojan Velickovic

Video: Bojan Velickovic Makes Nico Musoke do The Stanky Leg Before Finishing Him

0
Bojan Velickovic pulled through in a tough contest today (May 28). In the first bout on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight...

UFC Fight Night 109 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
The UFC returns to Stockholm, Sweden tonight (Sun. May 28, 2017) from the Ericsson Globe Arena. The evening's main event featured a clash between top-ranked...
Damir Hadzovic

Damir Hadzovic Scores Potential ‘KO of The Year’ Against Marcin Held (Video)

0
As Mike Goldberg would've said, "just ... like ... that!" UFC Fight Night 109 is taking place right now (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Daniel Cormier NYSAC

NYSAC Makes Rule Changes to Weigh-Ins Following Daniel Cormier’s ‘Towel Trick’

2
There are some changes being made to weigh-ins under the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). Taking the "fool me once, shame on me" approach,...
Load more