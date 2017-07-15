Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 113 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Today (July 15) at 12 p.m. ET

The UFC Fight Night 113 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow night (July 16), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold an event inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Headlining the card will be a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

In the co-main event, Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood will go head-to-head in a strawweight clash. Also on the main card, Stevie Ray and Paul Felder are set to throw leather.

Today, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Glasgow. The live stream begins at 12 p.m. ET.