Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 118 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Today (Oct. 20) at 12 p.m. ET

The UFC Fight Night 118 weigh-ins wrapped up earlier today, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow (Oct. 21), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold an event inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. In the main event, Donald Cerrone will take on Darren Till.

In the co-main event, strawweights Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jodie Esquibel will throw leather. The two other main card bouts include a light heavyweight tilt between Jan Blachowicz and Devin Clark as well as Oskar Piechota vs. Jonathan Wilson.

Today, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Poland. The live stream begins at 12 p.m. ET.