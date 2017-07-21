Live Stream: UFC on FOX 25 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (July 21) at 6 p.m. ET

The UFC on FOX 25 weigh-ins came to a close this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow night (July 22), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold an event inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Headlining the card will be a middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum.

In the co-main event, Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins will go head-to-head in a featherweight clash. Also on the main card, Jimmie Rivera and Thomas Almeida are set to collide.

Today, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Uniondale, NY. The live stream begins at 6 p.m. ET.