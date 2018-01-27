Live Stream: UFC on FOX 27 Post-Fight Press Conference (UPDATE)

UPDATE: It appears the UFC has canceled its plans to air a live feed of the presser. It’s possible that they will upload the conference later.

UFC on FOX 27 is in the books and the post-fight presser is here.

The event took place inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the main event, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza took on Derek Brunson in a rematch from the 2012 encounter. Souza once again emerged victorious via first-round TKO.

The co-main event featured a featherweight bout. Andre Fili took on Dennis Bermudez. After three rounds of action in a razor-thin contest, Fili was awarded the split decision victory.

You can peep the live stream of the UFC on FOX 27 post-fight press conference above. Souza, Brunson, Fili, and Bermudez may attend the presser.