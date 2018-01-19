Live Stream: UFC’s 25th Anniversary Presser Today (Jan. 19) at 5 p.m. ET

Today (Jan. 19), we will finally know if Conor McGregor is being stripped of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

The UFC is set to roll out a press conference as part of its 25th Anniversary series. The two events being hyped up are UFC 222 and UFC 223. UFC 222 takes place on March 3 and will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

UFC 223 is being headlined by a lightweight title bout between interim champion Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7. The question remains, is Ferguson officially the undisputed champion?

We will finally get the answer when the conference begins at 5 p.m. ET