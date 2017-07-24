LIVE: UFC 214 Conference Call Streaming at 5 PM ET

Expect fireworks to be ignited during the UFC 214 conference call set for Monday evening.

The call, which will stream live right here beginning at 5 p.m. ET, features light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and his opponent for this Saturday night, Jon Jones.

Cormier and Jones will likely warrant much of the time devoted to the call, but welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, challenger Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger are all scheduled to be available for comments from the media.

Cyborg and Evinger square off for the vacant UFC female featherweight title as part of the event this weekend from Anaheim’s Honda Center.