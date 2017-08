All four fighters scheduled for the main and co-main event next Saturday night at UFC 215 are expected to be on a conference call Thursday with members of the media.

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson defends his belt against Ray Borg from Edmonton in the main event, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight gold on the line vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.