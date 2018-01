LIVE: UFC on FOX 27 ‘Jacare vs. Brunson 2’ Weigh-Ins on MMA News

Catch the live fighter weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 27 Friday on MMANews.com.

The event begins at 6 p.m. ET.

In the headline bout, former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza takes on Derek Brunson. The two first met under the Strikeforce banner, with Souza earning a knockout finish.

The main card begins Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX from Charlotte.

The current UFC on FOX 27 lineup can be found below:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

• Middleweight: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson

• Featherweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili

• Lightweight: Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie

• Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/5 p.m. ET)

• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Erik Koch

• Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Godofredo Pepey

• Female Flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs. Katlyn Chookagian

• Strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Juliana Lima

• Female Flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Ji Yeon Kim

• Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Joaquim Silva

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

• Welterweight: Niko Price vs. George Sullivan

• Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Cory Sandhagen