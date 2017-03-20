Liz Carmouche Lobbying For UFC Women’s Flyweight Division

Liz Carmouche is hoping to see a women’s flyweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Throughout her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Carmouche has competed as a bantamweight. Despite earning a record of 11-5, “Girl-Rilla” feels small in the 135-pound weight class. In her career she’s battled the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and even a young Valentina Shevchenko.
Speaking with Flo Combat, Carmouche said she’d like to be a part of the women’s 125-pound division if the UFC welcomes the weight class:
“Every time I do an interview or get the chance to pick [the UFC’s] brain I’m constantly lobbying for 125 because I’m so tiny at 135, [so] it just doesn’t make sense. In the same turn, 115 pounds is too small so I’m just going to take what they have. I can make 125 no problem. Right now I basically just manage to make the weight on fight week, but getting down to 125 I can do easily. If they open that weight class and let me in, I’m confident I can absolutely murder that division. I’m just going to keep it moving. The UFC knows to call me if and when that division opens up. I’m in their ear all the time about it. I hope they include 125, but I’m not going to miss an opportunity. A fighter only has so long to have a career, and the longer I sit on the shelf, the less likely it is I’ll be able to keep going. I’d rather just stay active instead of waiting a year or two down the road before I can fight again.”