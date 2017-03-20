Liz Carmouche Lobbying For UFC Women’s Flyweight Division

Liz Carmouche is hoping to see a women’s flyweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Throughout her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Carmouche has competed as a bantamweight. Despite earning a record of 11-5, “Girl-Rilla” feels small in the 135-pound weight class. In her career she’s battled the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and even a young Valentina Shevchenko.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Carmouche said she’d like to be a part of the women’s 125-pound division if the UFC welcomes the weight class: