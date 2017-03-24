Artem Lobov: Jose Aldo is a Pussy For Accepting Featherweight Title Vacated by Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov launches an attack on the featherweight champion, claiming that Aldo should have refused the title that was “handed back” to the Brazilian by the UFC from Conor McGregor.

SBG Ireland featherweight Lobov is steadily becoming one of the most vocal men in the 145-pound division. Comparisons with the UFC’s king of trash talk, (Lobov’s friend, training partner and the former champion of the division) Conor McGregor, are far from warranted just yet, however.

Lobov’s latest claims include being the hardest hitter in the 145-pound division, and pointing the finger at other fighters who insist on “padding their records”. “The Russian Hammer” will face off with #4 ranked Cub Swanson on his first headline event on April 22nd. The Dublin-based fighter says he is focused on Swanson but has designs on bringing the belt back to Dublin:

“I have my own shit to concentrate on. When I get past Cub, we’ll see where that belt is and where I’m at. “I am looking forward to putting the pressure on him because he’s never felt pressure like mine before. Never, ever in his life,” he said. “I will bully him around and he’ll panic and he’ll start throwing and he’ll overcommit and I will catch him.”

It is Lobov’s comments on the current champ which are bound to get him more attention, however, as he let rip on Aldo for accepting the title despite losing it in 13-seconds to McGregor (via Submission Radio):

“I’ll tell you one thing about Jose Aldo, if I was in his position I would have never accepted that belt,” Lobov told Submission Radio. “What? So they took the belt from the guy that knocked him out in 13 seconds. They took it off that guy and they handed him that belt and he just takes it and he’s happy and smiling on his face? “Like, what kind of pussy do you have to be to take that? Because now he’s holding a belt that Conor got off him in 13 seconds and he’ll never be able to get rid of that stain,” he continued. “Even if he beats now Max Holloway, he’ll still be holding that same belt.

Stinging words from the SBG Ireland fighter…