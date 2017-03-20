Artem Lobov Addresses “Little Bitch” Tyron Woodley Via Twitter

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Tyron Woodley has not held back when discussing what he perceives to be unfair treatment by the UFC due to his ethnicity.

One fighter on the UFC’s roster who has taken the welterweight champion of the world’s words the wrong way, it would seem, is SBG Ireland’s Artem “The Russian Hammer” Lobov. The friend and training partner of UFC lightweight champion of the world Conor McGregor is similarly not a man afraid to speak his mind.

Following Lobov’s SBG teammate Gunnar Nelson’s exploits on Saturday’s Fight Night London, the featherweight (who will next fight #4 ranked Cub Swanson) took to Twitter to offer Woodley some advice when it comes to handling yourself as a professional fighter. The method for Tyron Woodley, according to Artem Lobov? To be more like Nelson:

Hey @TWoodley this is how you promote yourself, not by crying and moaning like a little bitch”.

Lobov will have an opportunity to announce himself to the UFC’s upper tiers when he squares off against fan-favorite Cub Swanson on the headline fight of UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville this April 22.

Check out MMANews.com’s exclusive interview with Tyron Woodley here.

LATEST NEWS

UFC’s English Featherweight Arnold Allen Looking For Appreciation From English Fans

0
UFC's English prospect Arnold Allen announced himself to the London crowd on Saturday night with a dominant victory over Makwan Amirkhani. According to Allen's admissions,...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Set to Sign Multi-Fight Deal With Bellator

0
Ryan Bader is on his way to Bellator. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season eight winner had 20 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts under the...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wants Conor McGregor Bout in Moscow, Russia

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that he favors Moscow as the venue for a boxing bout with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Unless you have...
video

Dana White: ‘Greg Hardy Needs to Win Serious Fights to Get on Our Radar’

0
UFC President Dana White has sent a clear message to former NFL player Greg Hardy regarding his aspirations in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Hardy, White...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Entertains Bantamweight Move if He’s Granted Title Shot

0
Frankie Edgar isn't overlooking Yair Rodriguez, but he isn't afraid to talk about the future. "The Answer" is set to go one-on-one with "El Pantera"...