Douglas Lima on Lorenz Larkin: “I can Prove to Them I can Beat Anyone”

Lorenz Larkin meets welterweight champion Douglas Lima in his Bellator debut on June 24, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Larkin is a recent acquisition to Bellator having left the UFC this year. While many have pointed out what they feel is a mistake on Dana White and co’s part in allowing Larkin to go, Lima feels his inclusion in Bellator’s ranks is good for Scott Coker’s outfit.

Lima, who won the title in November over Andrey Koreshkov, says that the move to grant Larkin a title shot makes sense (via MMAFighting):

“I’m not surprised they gave him the title shot because he’s coming off two good wins (Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal), beat two-top 10 fighters, tough opponents,” Lima told MMA Fighting. “I’m happy to be fighting him. I’m glad Bellator booked this fight, especially on the New York card. I’m happy with this match-up.”

“I don’t understand why they let guys like Lorenz and (Ryan) Bader go,” Lima said. “Go figure. But that’s better for us. A new challenge. Many people say UFC fighters are better, and this is a chance to prove we can compete with anyone.”

“The Phenom” does not see this fight as just a title defence, but rather as an opportunity to show the world the full extent of his talent. In defeating one of the what many considered to be one of the UFC’s best welterweights, Lima makes a big point:

“That’s a good motivation because now I can prove them that I can beat anyone,” Lima said. “When he signed, when Rory (MacDonald) signed… I wanted to fight Rory, but he said he would only be ready in July, and then he signed to fight (Paul) Daley, so that’s it.

“It makes more sense to fight Larkin now because Larkin is coming off two good wins, and his last loss was a close split decision, so that’s good for us.”

