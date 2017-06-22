Lorenz Larkin Feels Bellator Has Already Promoted Him More Than UFC

Lorenz Larkin feels at home with Bellator.

The highly regarded welterweight will get a shot at Douglas Lima’s gold this Saturday night (June 24) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two will compete on the main card of Bellator NYC.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Larkin said he feels Bellator has already done a better job promoting him than the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC):

“I have no complaints (about Bellator). I feel like I probably got promoted out of this card more than my whole career with (the UFC). It’s kind of bittersweet, but it’s a great position I’m at right now, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world right now.”

He then went on to talk about the freedom he has now that he’s free from the Reebok outfitting system.

“It just allows me to be myself. It allows me to wear what I want to wear. It allows me to be me. I’m not up here wearing a private school uniform. So, I can’t complain.”