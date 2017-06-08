Lorenz Larkin on Douglas Lima: ‘We’re Gonna be Fighting Our Asses Off’

Lorenz Larkin has gold on his mind.

He’ll have a chance to capture a championship when he meets Douglas Lima on June 24 at Bellator NYC. Lima is the reigning Bellator welterweight champion. This will be Larkin’s first fight in Bellator.

“The Monsoon” has gone 4-1 in his last five outings. He left the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with two huge victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny.

In recent video posted by Bellator, Larkin talks about his upcoming title fight. He believes the bout will be the show stealer:

“All you gotta do is look at Lima’s past fights and look at my past fights and that just promises fireworks. I know we’re both gonna go out there and we’re both gonna be fighting our asses off. It’s nothing that I know he’s gonna come short of, especially being the champion and I’m coming in there to fight my ass off and walk away with that belt. It’s just gonna be a crazy fight, man. To me it’s gonna be the best fight on the card.”

Bellator NYC takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will air live on PPV with Bellator 180 being aired live on Spike.