Lorenz Larkin on Paul Daley: ‘I Don’t Like The Motherf*cker’

Lorenz Larkin doesn’t like Paul Daley.

This Saturday night (Sept. 23), Larkin and Daley will do battle. The bout takes place on the main card of Bellator 183 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Daley has poked at Larkin leading up to the fight, saying he’s fought higher level fighters.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Monsoon delivered a response:

“I just don’t like the mother(expletive), man. I don’t. I’ve never not liked somebody like this guy. I’ve never had a problem in my whole career with a fighter. This is a fighter that I genuinely don’t like. That’s the whole reason for all of this.”

As far as his prediction for the fight goes, Larkin kept it simple.

“I just plan on going in there and taking care of business. I’m a good style matchup for everybody – this whole division. I’m coming in there like I always do, to fight. He comes in there, and he’s pretty much one-dimensional.”