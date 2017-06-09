Lorenz Larkin on Rory MacDonald’s Health Warning: ‘How Corny Was That?’

Lorenz Larkin isn’t taking too kindly to Rory MacDonald’s warning to Bellator’s welterweight division.

Following his submission victory over Paul Daley, MacDonald said he was looking to take the health of everyone in his path. At first, Larkin didn’t hear what “Red King” had said. It was later made clear to him.

“The Monsoon” told Submission Radio that he wasn’t amused with MacDonald’s post-fight interview (via MMAMania.com):

“I almost said something to this fan and I was like gonna be the biggest d*ck ever because I thought this fan was talking mad (sh*t). He was like, ‘Rory’s gonna take your health LOL.’ And then I was like, what? And I was gonna write back, like, ‘okay, yeah, we’ll see.’ And then a couple more came through just like a bunch of emojis like, ‘he’s gonna take your health.’ And then I was like, what the hell is everybody talking about? Because where I watched the fights at, it was like a bar so I couldn’t hear him talking afterward, I just watched the fight. So then when I finally seen it, I was like ‘are you kidding me?’ I was like, ‘how corny was that? Who says that?’”

Larkin will challenge Douglas Lima for the 170-pound gold on June 24 at Bellator NYC.