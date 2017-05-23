Lorenz Larkin on UFC Run: ‘That’s a Chapter in my Life That’s Gone’

Lorenz Larkin wants to leave his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the past.

Larkin will be making his Bellator debut on June 24. He’ll challenge welterweight champion Douglas Lima inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator NYC. The event airs live on pay-per-view (PPV).

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “The Monsoon” said if he wins the belt and faces Rory MacDonald, it won’t be a UFC vs. UFC battle in a Bellator cage:

“Hell no, man. This is Bellator vs. Bellator. That’s a chapter in my life that’s gone, and now I’m all Bellator.”

As far as his preparation goes, Larkin said he’s been doing everything he can to push himself to the limit.

“There’s been times where I’m like, ‘Damn, I can go more.’ There’s been times I’ve had to kick myself in the ass and go, ‘Dude, you can push much harder, because you can go more.’”

Does Larkin walk out of Madison Square Garden with Bellator gold? Let us know in the comment section below.