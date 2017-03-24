Lorenz Larkin Responds to Fans Who Are Disappointed With Bellator Signing

Lorenz Larkin isn’t appreciative of fans who detest his decision to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

When Larkin decided to fight out his UFC contract, he was taking a significant risk. Had “The Monsoon” been on the losing end of his final bout with the UFC, his stock would’ve taken a hit. Instead, Larkin secured victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny in his final bouts inside the Octagon.

The move paid off for Larkin, who recently signed with Bellator and will receive a title opportunity inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Despite the success, “The Monsoon” told MMAFighting.com that some UFC loyalists take exception to the move: