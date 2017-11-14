Lorenz Larkin vs. Fernando Gonzalez Set to Headline Bellator 193

Lorenz Larkin is hoping to get his first win inside the Bellator cage.

If he expects to achieve that goal on Jan. 26, 2018, he’ll need to get past Fernando Gonzalez. Bellator officials announced that a bout between Larkin and Gonzalez will take place inside the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, CA. It’ll be the main event of Bellator 193 and contested at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

Larkin hasn’t had a smooth start in Bellator. Since jumping ship from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Larkin has gone 0-2. He lost a welterweight title fight to Douglas Lima via unanimous decision in his debut with the promotion. Then, he was knocked out by Paul Daley.

