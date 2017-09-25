Lorenz Larkin Wants to ‘Run it Back’ With Paul Daley

Lorenz Larkin has accepted defeat against Paul Daley, but hopes he gets another chance to emerge victorious.

Larkin took on Daley this past Saturday night (Sept. 23). “The Monsoon” was knocked out in the second round. Larkin is now 0-2 under the Bellator banner. Daley earned his 40th professional mixed martial arts victory.

In a recent Instagram post, Larkin addressed his loss:

“Hey you win some and lose some. And in this sport you can be on top of the world one minute and feel like a piece of sh*t the next, but hey that’s the fight game. Hat’s off to Daley, hopefully you will let me run it back in the future.”