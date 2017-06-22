Lorenzo Fertitta ‘Instrumental’ In Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Dealings

Conor McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, revealed during an appearance on The MMA Hour recently that Lorenzo Fertitta was a key piece in the negotiations between Mayweather and his client.

Fertitta stepped away from the UFC after selling off his shares with his brother to WME-IMG.

“I think Lorenzo Fertitta has been instrumental in a lot of different ways in Conor’s career,” Attar said. “And yes, he was very instrumental in putting us together to really get everybody to talk and get on the same page when everybody started to see this was a real viable business proposition.

“I have a lot of respect for Lorenzo and i know he’s excited, but I think nonetheless this is something he’s very passionate about. He cares a lot about the sport, he cares a lot about the UFC. And he cares a lot about Conor. It was really special for me to see that he was interested enough to try to at least to put all parties together so we can do good business.”

Back in February, McGregor posted a picture snapped with Fertitta on his Instagram account. The UFC lightweight champion has always given praise to both Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta for helping him make it big in MMA.

McGregor vs. Mayweather is set for August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.