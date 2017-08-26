Lou DiBella Says Mayweather vs. McGregor Can’t be Worse Than Mayweather-Pacquiao

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella isn’t one to rip on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather match-up.

The last time a fight this big took place, it was Mayweather in the ring with Manny Pacquiao. That fight was criticized for a lack of action. In this bout, both men claim they’ll be going for the finish.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” DiBella said the bout can’t take a hit in quality compared to Mayweather vs. Pacquiao:

“McGregor is going out there believing he’s going to win, and he’s going to try to do some unorthodox stuff, he’s going to try to hurt Mayweather. He’s going to try to find him, he’s going to try to hit him, he’s going to try to hurt him. That’s more than Pacquiao did when they fought. If you wind up buying this event and watching this event, in a weird way, I don’t think this is going to be any worse in the ring than Mayweather-Pacquiao was.”