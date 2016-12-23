Louis Smolka Blasts Sergio Pettis: “He’s A Clown, F*ck Him!” (Exclusive Interview)

In the debut episode of the new MMANews.com podcast, Pony Keg Fights, Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens are here to bring you the most up to date news in MMA along with great fight recaps as well as some great interviews!

In episode one of the new show, UFC Flyweight contender Louis Smolka joins the guys to talk about his upcoming fight on the UFC 207 pay-per-view main card against Ray Borg. Smolka also discusses what it’s like being a fighter right now in Hawaii, his unfiltered thoughts on possibly fighting Sergio Pettis in the future after the younger brother of the former UFC Lightweight Champion pulled out of their originally scheduled meeting inside the Octagon due to an injury.

When asked about the possibility of a fight against Sergio Pettis, Smolka mentioned having reservations of booking the fight again due to his belief that Pettis could potentially pull out like he did the first time around.

“I don’t want him to pull out again, so I’d be kind of hesitant to take the fight but I’ll fight whatever,” Smolka told Pony Keg Fights host Tim Thompson during his appearance on the debut edition of the new MMANews.com podcast. “You know what I mean? But I’m not really trying to wait around for this kid who may or may not show up. Who may or may not get injured or whatever his problem may be. I’m not really trying to wait for that, ya know? Like, I’ll do it if I have to but it’s not the most appealing thing to me, ya know? I really don’t want to do another fight camp for nothing, cause I’m not going to take some late notice fight again. I learned from that, so I really don’t want to have to do that again. Ya know?”

When asked about any anger he may have towards Sergio, Smolka completely let loose, making his true feelings about the fellow UFC Flyweight contender quite clear.

“He’s a clown dude, he’s a freaking monkey,” said Smolka. “He’s a jackass! That kids a f*cking idiot, dude! F*ck him!”

Before a potential fight with Sergio Pettis can happen, Smolka will first stand across the Octagon from Ray Borg at next Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event. With Jessica Andrade being pulled from the show due to issues with her originally scheduled opponents, the two are now scheduled meet on the pay-per-view main card of what will be UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2016.

Let us know what you thought of the premiere edition of the brand new MMANews.com podcast, Pony Keg Fights, in the “Comments” section below. Also, be on the lookout for the second episode of the podcast. Episode two of Pony Keg Fights next week will feature an exclusive interview with UFC Lightweight contender and Australia’s own, Damien “Beatdown” Brown.