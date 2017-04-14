Louis Smolka on Tim Elliot Fight: ‘It’s a Legitimate Shot at Getting Back on Track’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Louis Smolka
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Louis Smolka is trying not to be overwhelmed by his chance to redeem himself.

Smolka has seen better days under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. After going on a four-fight winning streak, Smolka was stunned by Brandon Moreno in a first-round submission loss. “Da Last Samurai” then fell to Ray Borg by unanimous decision.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Smolka said he’s excited to face Tim Elliot tomorrow night (April 15) as part of the UFC on FOX 24 event:

“It’s a gift to me. In all honesty, I know it’s his hometown, he’s supposed to be really hyped now and all that. But it’s a gift for me. This is a real chance to rebound from my last two fights. It’s a legitimate shot at getting back on track. In my eyes, it’s a gift – and not one that I necessarily deserve considering how my past two fights were. I’m trying not to freak out too much. I mean, I’m just kind of taking it as it is. Either I’m good, or I’m not. Either I’m a winner, or I’m not. I’m not going to freak out too badly. I’m just going to go in there and try to fight, you know. See how good I am.”

