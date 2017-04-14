Louis Smolka on Tim Elliot Fight: ‘It’s a Legitimate Shot at Getting Back on Track’

Louis Smolka is trying not to be overwhelmed by his chance to redeem himself.

Smolka has seen better days under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. After going on a four-fight winning streak, Smolka was stunned by Brandon Moreno in a first-round submission loss. “Da Last Samurai” then fell to Ray Borg by unanimous decision.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Smolka said he’s excited to face Tim Elliot tomorrow night (April 15) as part of the UFC on FOX 24 event: