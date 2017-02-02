Luis Henrique Yanked From UFC 208 Card by NYSAC Due to Eye Surgery

Luis Henrique will have to wait a bit longer to step back inside the Octagon.

The Brazilian heavyweight was scheduled to meet Marcin Tybura inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 11. That isn’t going to happen thanks to an eye surgery. Combate reports, Henrique was pulled by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

“KLB” suffers from myopia, which is nearsightedness. The search is underway for a new opponent to share the Octagon with Tybura.

Following a knockout loss at the hands of Francis Ngannou, Henrique got back in the win column against Dmitry Smoliakov. “KLB” won the fight by submission in the second round. He was then matched with Christian Colombo in Nov. 2016. Once again, Henrique earned a submission win.

There’s no word on when “KLB” will be able to compete again.

UFC 208 will be headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. “The Preacher’s Daughter” is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion.

Following her career defining knockout win over Ronda Rousey, Holm has lost two straight. She can change her misfortune with another title victory. On the other hand, “The Iron Lady” has finished her last two opponents. She stopped Larissa Pacheco in the second round before crumpling Anna Elmose with a knee to the body back in May 2016.

The main card will also see the return of future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. The longest reigning champion in the history of the UFC will throw leather with Derek Brunson.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is also competing on the card. Souza’s opponent will be Tim Boetsch. Light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jared Cannonier are going to mix it up in Brooklyn as well. Crafty lightweight veterans Jim Miller and Dustin Poirier are expected to open the main card.