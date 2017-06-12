Luke Jumeau Credits Hometown For Getting Him Through Octagon Jitters

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Luke Jumeau
Image Credit: Simon Watts of USA TODAY Sports

Luke Jumeau says fighting in his home country of New Zealand helped wash away Octagon jitters.

This past Saturday night (June 10), Jumeau took on Dominique Steele on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 110. “The Jedi” took a unanimous decision victory. It was his UFC debut.

Jumeau told MMAJunkie.com that seeing his family, friends and fans enabled him to calm down and handle business:

“(It) got me through my jitters, picked me up in spots where I needed it. It was absolutely amazing. Now I’m just happy that I got the W for them. To do this at home, with the screaming crowd, all for me – I felt I was the main event. Amazing.”

Going into the bout, Jumeau admitted that he thought Steele’s strength would exceed what he got on fight night.

“He wasn’t as strong as I thought he was going to be. He wasn’t as explosive as I thought he was going to be. I was better in every way than I sort of held him. I held him higher than I should have. I put on – not a real high expectation on him. I knew I was going to go in there and do well. But I sort of held him a little bit.”

Latest MMA News

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen Doubts Wanderlei Silva Shows up at Bellator NYC

0
Chael Sonnen isn't very confident that Wanderlei Silva will show up to Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. Sonnen and Silva...
Luke Jumeau

Luke Jumeau Credits Hometown For Getting Him Through Octagon Jitters

0
Luke Jumeau says fighting in his home country of New Zealand helped wash away Octagon jitters. This past Saturday night (June 10), Jumeau took on Dominique...
Chuck Liddell

Michael Bisping Says Sources Told Him Chuck Liddell is Not Happy With UFC

0
Michael Bisping has heard ramblings that Chuck Liddell didn't leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on good terms. When Liddell was urged to retire by...
Bellator NYC

Dave Navarro Set to Perform National Anthem at Bellator NYC

0
Bellator has nabbed Dave Navarro to perform the national anthem at their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). Bellator NYC takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Booked For Aug. 26?

0
Could Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather be imminent? Mayweather Promotions have penciled in a boxing event for Aug. 26 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing The ‘Bad Guys’ of The UFC

0
Alexander Volkanovski wants to test just how tough the "bad guys" of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are. Volkanovski competed this past Saturday night (June...
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. Says he Can’t Hate on McGregor or Mayweather

0
One boxing legend who doesn't see the harm in a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout is Roy Jones Jr. Jones Jr. has won...
Michael Page

Michael Page Rips Paul Daley: ‘You’re a Disappointment’

0
Michael Page believes Paul Daley is ducking him. Page and Daley were once considered friends, but that is no longer the case. In fact, after...
Max Holloway

Yancy Medeiros on Max Holloway: ‘That’s One Tough Hawaiian’

0
Yancy Medeiros knows better than most the capabilities of Max Holloway. Holloway is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. "Blessed" became the...
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones Ahead of UFC 214: ‘Just Stay Out of Trouble’

0
Daniel Cormier is urging Jon Jones to avoid foul play before their second encounter. Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Load more