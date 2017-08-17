Luke Rockhold Away From AKA Ahead of UFC Fight Night 116 Bout

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold isn’t taking his gloves and leaving American Kickboxing Academy.

Rockhold, though, is training away from the San Jose-based gym ahead of his return at UFC Fight NIght 116 vs. David Branch. The two will headline the Pittsburgh card on FOX Sports 1 on September 16.

In a message posted online, Rockhold (15-3) explained his reasoning for getting prepared for Branch in Florida instead of California.

“American Kickboxing Academy will always be my home,” he wrote. “Due to the injuries and inactivity to our key guys, my team and I have decided it best I prepare for this (fight) in Florida.

“All the usual suspects will be in my corner with the addition of Henri Hooft.”

Rockhold hasn’t fought since dropping the title to Michael Bisping last year.