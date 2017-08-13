Luke Rockhold Believes Daniel Cormier Took a ‘Big Fall’ [VIDEO]

By
Adam Haynes
-

Luke Rockhold has admitted that teammate and friend Daniel Cormier may be licking his wounds at present, but that “time heals all” for the former champion

Cormier, who lost his title to arch-rival Jon Jones at UFC 214 last month, was clearly upset having been knocked out in bitter fashion in the main event of the evening.

American Kickboxing Academy teammate Luke Rockhold spoke with Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of the MMA Hour and opened up on Cormier’s mood following his second loss to Jones (via MMAFighting):

“He’s sulking a bit, but his spirits are coming back,” Rockhold told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “And I think he’s got his family, he’s got everything going for him, so he’s got a bright future with anything he wants to do. Cormier is a sharp guy with a lot of things going on, so we’ll see. We’ll see where it all falls.”

Despite the magnitude of the loss, Rockhold certainly believes that it will be just a matter of time before Cormier bounces back:

“I think, like anything, that was a big stage, that was a big moment, and it was a big fall,” Rockhold said. “So give him some time, the guy’s got a big heart and he’s got a lot of things going for him. So, time heals all.”

