Luke Rockhold Believes Michael Bisping Should be Stripped of Title

Luke Rockhold isn’t a fan of Michael Bisping’s run as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder.

Back in June 2016, Bisping stunned Rockhold with a first-round knockout win to capture the 185-pound title. Since then, Bisping has yet to defend his gold against a true number one contender.

Rockhold told ESPN that “The Count” should be stripped of the title:

“Bisping has fought nobody in the top 10 for the last year-and-a-half and still isn’t going to fight anybody in the top 10. Where does that put him? I think they should pull the title from guys like that who don’t fight anybody at the top. They pulled the title from [Germaine de Randamie] because she wouldn’t fight the No. 1 contender. Why is this any f—ing different?”

He went on to say that he isn’t even sure that Georges St-Pierre actually shows up to fight Bisping in November.

“We’ll see if Georges even makes it to the fight. The guy has been out for so long, who knows where his head or his body is at, or if he actually makes it to that date. I’m going to go out and do what I have to do and we’ll see where everything is at that moment in time.”