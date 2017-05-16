Luke Rockhold Blasts Dana White, UFC President Responds

Luke Rockhold isn’t thrilled with Dana White’s recent comments.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder last competed against Michael Bisping back in June 2016. He lost his championship via first-round knockout.

Bisping has since defended his 185-pound gold against Dan Henderson and was scheduled to make his next defense against Georges St-Pierre. Many middleweights including Rockhold felt the UFC was giving “The Count” a free ride.

White, who is the President of the UFC, fired back at Rockhold during the UFC 211 post-fight press conference. He suggested that Rockhold should, “shut up and fight.”

Never one to hold his tongue, Rockhold took to Twitter to put his boss on blast:

“I never said I deserved a title shot. I said we (middleweights) deserve clarity. We deserve something to fight for. ‘You have to earn your way in this company?’ Tell me how did GSP earn a middleweight title shot? Think before you run your mouth.”

White caught wind of Rockhold’s comments and decided to dish out another response. This time, it was a tad bit more calm.

“I usually never respond, but GSP never lost his title. Bisping, GSP and the fans wanted it. Stick to fighting and modeling and leave the matchmaking to us.”

Let us know in the comment section who you side with in this situation.