Luke Rockhold Calls Out Fabricio Werdum, Former Heavyweight Champion Responds

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fabricio Werdum vs. Luke Rockhold?

While a match-up between the two isn’t likely to materialize, Rockhold and Werdum haven’t held back on the verbal exchanges. Since submitting Cain Velasquez back in June 2015, “Vai Cavalo” and American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) haven’t exactly been chummy.

During his recent appearance on UFC Tonight, Rockhold was asked by a fan which fight would he like next. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder said he and Werdum have some unfinished business:

“Everyone’s steaming over this new fight I brought up. I think me and Werdum got some old beef from Strikeforce. He’s a guy I’ve always wanted to fight. I’ve thought it through and I like the style match-up. Given what’s going on in the middleweight division right now, screw that, I’m coming to heavyweight. Let’s do this.”

“Vai Cavalo” didn’t hesitate to respond. The former UFC heavyweight champion told MMAFighting.com that he has no interest in the fight. He said he believes Rockhold is simply hyping himself up:

“I only fight people, I don’t fight chickens. He’s just promoting himself because he knows nobody is talking about him. I’m one step away from the belt. Why would I fight a chicken?”

LATEST NEWS

Fabricio Werdum

Luke Rockhold Calls Out Fabricio Werdum, Former Heavyweight Champion Responds

0
Fabricio Werdum vs. Luke Rockhold? While a match-up between the two isn't likely to materialize, Rockhold and Werdum haven't held back on the verbal exchanges....
Jonathan Thomson

Jonathan Thomson on Jeremiah Deever: ‘He’s Been on my Radar Since The Amateurs’ (Exclusive)

0
Jonathan Thomson is set to fight someone who has had his attention for quite some time. Next Friday night (March 31), Thomson will battle Jeremiah...
B.J. Penn Dennis Siver

UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Siver Announced For June 25 in Oklahoma City

1
B.J. Penn isn't done just yet. Tonight (March 22) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced an event for June 25. This event will be held...
Emmanuel Sanchez

Emmanuel Sanchez: ‘I Want to be The Best Fighter in The World’

0
Emmanuel Sanchez is shooting for the stars. On March 31, Sanchez will compete against former Bellator bantamweight champion Marcos Galvao inside the Allstate Arena in...
Quinton Jackson

Quinton Jackson: ‘We Can Tell Weight Don’t Matter to King Mo, Look at His...

0
Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal aren't likely to be chums in the near future. "Rampage" and "King Mo" have had their share of verbal exchanges...