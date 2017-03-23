Luke Rockhold Calls Out Fabricio Werdum, Former Heavyweight Champion Responds

Fabricio Werdum vs. Luke Rockhold?

While a match-up between the two isn’t likely to materialize, Rockhold and Werdum haven’t held back on the verbal exchanges. Since submitting Cain Velasquez back in June 2015, “Vai Cavalo” and American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) haven’t exactly been chummy.

During his recent appearance on UFC Tonight, Rockhold was asked by a fan which fight would he like next. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder said he and Werdum have some unfinished business:

“Everyone’s steaming over this new fight I brought up. I think me and Werdum got some old beef from Strikeforce. He’s a guy I’ve always wanted to fight. I’ve thought it through and I like the style match-up. Given what’s going on in the middleweight division right now, screw that, I’m coming to heavyweight. Let’s do this.”

“Vai Cavalo” didn’t hesitate to respond. The former UFC heavyweight champion told MMAFighting.com that he has no interest in the fight. He said he believes Rockhold is simply hyping himself up: