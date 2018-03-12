Luke Rockhold Calls Yoel Romero’s Post-UFC 221 Gesture ‘Ridiculous’

Luke Rockhold doesn’t appreciate Yoel Romero’s post-UFC 221 “antics.”

Romero and Rockhold did battle last month at UFC 221. The “Soldier of God” knocked out Rockhold in the third round. The win has punched Romero’s ticket to a middleweight title opportunity against Robert Whittaker.

Post-Fight Gesture

After the bout, Romero went up to Rockhold and kissed him. Rockhold was still recovering from the knockout. Many felt Romero’s gesture was excessive and questioned why he was allowed to be close to Rockhold for that amount of time.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Rockhold opened up about it:

“For him to come across the cage like that, it’s just ridiculous for them to let him do that. Not a big fan of how he carries himself. He’s a bit fake. I’m not really saying how I feel. I am who I am. Like it or hate it.”

He went on to blast Romero for his 2016 incident with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

“Guess what? He’s the man who opened his mouth and talked shit while I had the title and he went and popped for steroids. So, yeah he got by on that somehow, but f*ck off. You know what you’re putting in your body. I’m tired of people like this just trying to find loopholes and ways around these things.”

