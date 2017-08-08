Luke Rockhold Claims Georges St-Pierre’s ‘Body & Mind Might Fail’

By
Adam Haynes
-
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has some serious concerns regarding Georges St-Pierre’s return to the UFC

Rockhold is preparing to meet David Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116 on Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh following a lengthy lay off with injury.

The former middleweight king, who lost his title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199 in 2016, has raised doubts that “The Count” will face Georges St-Pierre in New York later this year. That fight was initially scheduled to go down this summer, but injuries prevented GSP from committing to a date.

As far as Rockhold is concerned, there may be an opportunity for another middleweight should St-Pierre fail to make a fight in November, a very distinct possibility according to the former champion:

“There will be a fight in November, but we just don’t know who. You never know if it’s Georges. Who knows if Georges is going to make a fight. At this stage of the game and all of the things he’s been through you can’t expect that he’s going to show up to that date,” said Rockhold.

“His body might fail, his mind might fail. There are a lot of things in question with Georges.”

