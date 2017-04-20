Luke Rockhold Eyeing Anderson Silva Bout, But Would Settle For Robert Whittaker

Luke Rockhold has two opponents in mind for his return to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Rockhold hasn’t competed since his stunning knockout loss to Michael Bisping back in June 2016. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) bruiser lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title in the process.

For a moment, it appeared as if Rockhold would finally be getting back to action against Anderson Silva at UFC 212 on June 3. UFC president Dana White said going through with the bout is a “process” and couldn’t say it was a done deal.

Rockhold recently said that if he can’t convince Silva to fight him, then he’ll turn his attention to Robert Whittaker, who is coming off a stunning TKO win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (via Flo Combat):