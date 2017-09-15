Luke Rockhold Feels David Branch is Not on His Level

Despite being confident that he is a step above David Branch, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is not taking him lightly

“We couldn’t find the opponent (earlier this year), but we have the opponent now,” Rockhold said (h/t MMAJunkie). “I’m ready – more ready than ever. I’m focused. I know what I need to do and how I need to fight. Life in this game is a learning process, and I put myself in the right place.”

“Mentally, physically, I’m ready to go. When I’m focused, when I’m patient, I’m unbeatable. I’m in that mindset.”

Rockhold admits that he had trouble finding an opponent prior to Branch agreeing to fight. Despite recognizing that Branch is not to be taken lightly, Rockhold believes that the result will ultimately go in his favor come fight night:

“He’s a top-10 opponent,” Rockhold said. “I mean, I looked around – I tried to fight everybody. No one would step up. No one would sign the contract. We have an opponent: We have a top-10 guy. I’m not taking him for granted. I know what he is. He’s a game opponent, but he’s not on my level. I’ll wait for my opportunities and I’ll finish this man. … I know what he is, I know what I am, and I know what’s going to happen Saturday night.”

“He’s going to panic, he’s going to feel my power, and I don’t see this man wanting to stand with me once he feels that.”