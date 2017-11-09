Luke Rockhold: GSP is Looking For a Way Out of Middleweight

Luke Rockhold is once again venting about the state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) middleweight division.

At UFC 217, Georges St-Pierre captured the middleweight title after choking out Michael Bisping. Before the fight, Rockhold was a naysayer and during a post-fight interview said that St-Pierre should give up his title shot.

Even after the fact, Rockhold isn’t thrilled about the current situation. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Rockhold said St-Pierre is looking to avoid a middleweight title defense (via MMAFighting.com):

“Unfortunately it sounds like we have a hold up and it’s gonna take some time to iron out what’s next. . . I know [St-Pierre] is contractually obligated to defend his belt but as we all heard on the mic, he’s backtracking and he’s trying to find his way out, seemingly. . .”

He went on to say that some order should be restored at 185 pounds.

“I think it’s ridiculous if they were to let him hold onto it and not pull that. Let him relinquish that and go down to fight Tyron like it sounds like he wants to do. I think they should just get back to what made this company what it is. You go too far down the wrong trail and there’s no turning back. You go too far into Conor McGregor land and you get that fight going and the whole thing is a mess. They need to just put the best against the best in each division and stop jumping around.”