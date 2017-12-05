Luke Rockhold: Guys Like me Would Feast on Georges St-Pierre

Luke Rockhold continues to doubt Georges St-Pierre’s willingness to stay in the middleweight division.

Rockhold recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to discuss St-Pierre’s reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping last month to capture the gold.

Rockhold doesn’t believe St-Pierre has any business at 185 pounds:

“He’s not fighting any of us. He’s too small. Guys like me would feast on Georges. He won’t last here. He had his opportunity, he got his belt, good for you. Just move along and let us handle our business here.”

He even went as far as to question St-Pierre’s colitis diagnosis.

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions. But, I mean, the fact has come out and just that say you don’t want to fight here in the division, relinquish the title, and move on. I’m tired of story after story and just dragging us on and leaving us in the dark. State what it is. If you’re sick you’re sick, but the fact is, you don’t want to fight in the division.”