Luke Rockhold: ‘I Feel Like a Lot of Heavyweights Suck’

Luke Rockhold isn’t shy in expressing his feelings of the heavyweight division.

Rockhold, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, has traded words with another former UFC champion. Recently, Rockhold claimed Fabricio Werdum b*tched out of a July 8 bout. Despite the fact that “Vai Cavalo” is a heavyweight, Rockhold has said he’d like to face Werdum.

At American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Rockhold trains with Cain Velasquez, who is regarded as one of the best heavyweights to enter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). While Rockhold says some heavyweights may give him fits, he feels many of them leave a lot to be desired (via Flo Combat):