Luke Rockhold: ‘I Feel Like a Lot of Heavyweights Suck’

Luke Rockhold isn’t shy in expressing his feelings of the heavyweight division.
Rockhold, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, has traded words with another former UFC champion. Recently, Rockhold claimed Fabricio Werdum b*tched out of a July 8 bout. Despite the fact that “Vai Cavalo” is a heavyweight, Rockhold has said he’d like to face Werdum.
At American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Rockhold trains with Cain Velasquez, who is regarded as one of the best heavyweights to enter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). While Rockhold says some heavyweights may give him fits, he feels many of them leave a lot to be desired (via Flo Combat):
“Heavyweights, I feel like a lot of heavyweights suck. A lot of heavyweights are slow and get away with things. There are elite heavyweights who are obviously good but on average, technically, they’re not really on par with other guys. I’m no stranger to heavyweights. I know what I’m capable of and I know what I’m not. There’s certain heavyweights that I would not [expletive] with. I’m 210, walking around, and some of these guys with their wrestling skills they could potentially use their size. But guys like Fabricio Werdum, I’d relish the opportunity to fight with guys like that. I think I’d pick him apart.”