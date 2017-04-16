Luke Rockhold: ‘I Feel Like a Lot of Heavyweights Suck’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Luke Rockhold isn’t shy in expressing his feelings of the heavyweight division.

Rockhold, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, has traded words with another former UFC champion. Recently, Rockhold claimed Fabricio Werdum b*tched out of a July 8 bout. Despite the fact that “Vai Cavalo” is a heavyweight, Rockhold has said he’d like to face Werdum.

At American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Rockhold trains with Cain Velasquez, who is regarded as one of the best heavyweights to enter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). While Rockhold says some heavyweights may give him fits, he feels many of them leave a lot to be desired (via Flo Combat):

“Heavyweights, I feel like a lot of heavyweights suck. A lot of heavyweights are slow and get away with things. There are elite heavyweights who are obviously good but on average, technically, they’re not really on par with other guys. I’m no stranger to heavyweights. I know what I’m capable of and I know what I’m not. There’s certain heavyweights that I would not [expletive] with. I’m 210, walking around, and some of these guys with their wrestling skills they could potentially use their size. But guys like Fabricio Werdum, I’d relish the opportunity to fight with guys like that. I think I’d pick him apart.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Reebok

UFC on FOX 24 Reebok Payouts: Demetrious Johnson Tops The List

0
UFC on FOX 24 is history and the Reebok payouts have been released. Demetrious Johnson Last night (April 15), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held...
Saulo Cavalari

Saulo Cavalari Plans on Making MMA Debut by Late 2017

0
Saulo Cavalari is set to make a transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) soon. The former GLORY light heavyweight champion has a staggering kickboxing record...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold: ‘I Feel Like a Lot of Heavyweights Suck’

0
Luke Rockhold isn't shy in expressing his feelings of the heavyweight division. Rockhold, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, has...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling Says Split Decision Losses Made Him Perform Better at UFC on FOX...

0
Aljamain Sterling feels two split decision losses were able to light a fire under him. Sterling fought Augusto Mendes on the preliminary portion of the...
Mario Yamasaki

Mario Yamasaki Feels he Made Right Call to Stop Jacare Souza vs. Robert Whittaker

1
Mario Yamasaki believes his decision to stop UFC on FOX 24's 185-pound main card bout was the right one. Last night (April 15), Ultimate Fighting Championship...