Luke Rockhold: I’m Going to Give Yoel Romero More Than he Can Handle

Luke Rockhold believes he can take Yoel Romero into deep waters.

On Feb. 10, Rockhold and Romero will compete for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The bout is set to headline UFC 221. It’ll take place inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

Rockhold said that he simply wants to win more than the “Soldier of God” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I know Yoel believes in himself. I know he is almost overconfident at times. I think he doesn’t really understand where the dangers are I pose to him. I know what he is and what he’s capable of, but I’m going to give this guy more than he can handle. I’m going to shut him down. I’m willing to go deeper than he’ll ever go.”

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

He then discussed being willing to walk the walk, while others just talk.

“Some people act the part. Some people talk the part. But to be the part, to go there and to get into those moments, I’ve never been outdone. I’m willing to go deeper and darker than any of these motherf*ckers. Yoel can look it, and he can act it, but I’ll bring it out of him, and I’ll push this thing to a different world that he’s not ready for.”

