Luke Rockhold Lashes Out at Georges St-Pierre: ‘He’s a Joke’

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has a problem with Georges St-Pierre fighting for the title he lost against Michael Bisping

Rockhold, who faces David Branch on Saturday, hit out at the Canadian while speaking to MMAJunkie Radio (h/t BloodyElbow):

“I’m (expletive) tired of waiting,” Rockhold said. “I’m not (expletive) around. I’m tired of this (expletive). I’m tired of talking about it. I’m coming with a vengeance.”

St-Pierre, the former dominant welterweight champion, will have been out of action for four years by the time he steps inside the octagon to meet Bisping. Rockhold, who was spectacularly knocked out by Bisping at UFC 199 last year, claims that “GSP” may not even make the fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden:

“I think Georges St-Pierre is a joke,” Rockhold said. “I still don’t have faith that Georges makes it to the fight, so we’ll see what happens.”