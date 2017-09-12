Luke Rockhold: Michael Bisping Has Avoided Every Fight

Luke Rockhold isn’t likely to make peace with Michael Bisping anytime soon.

Rockhold will do battle with David Branch this Saturday night (Sept. 16), but he can’t avoid questions about Bisping. Back in June 2016, Rockhold lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title to “The Count” via first-round knockout.

Since then, Rockhold has blasted Bisping for not fighting number one contenders. He didn’t mince words while speaking to Flo Combat:

“I’ll put myself in position for that fight [against Bisping]. I can’t control if the man will step up and fight me due to his actions in the last year. I can’t say that he will take the fight. I think he’s avoided every fight. He talks bad about the opponent I have. My opponent is ranked four spots higher than his first and only title defense in a year and three months. He’s got no room to talk.”

He then said he isn’t expecting to get a third bout with the reigning 185-pound title holder.

“I’m not going to hold him to it. I’m not going to hold my breath. I’m just going to fight my fight one at a time and put myself into position to take back the division and take back the top spot. Whether he’s there or whether he’s not doesn’t matter to me. Of course it would be sweet, but some people don’t want it. I just think he’s a f*cking coward.”