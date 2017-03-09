Luke Rockhold: ‘Michael Bisping Knows He’s a Lucky Son of a B*tch’

The bad blood between Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping has yet to simmer down.

Rockhold and “The Count” have battled twice before. Rockhold earned a submission victory in their first encounter, while Bisping knocked out Rockhold in the rematch to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

With all the hoopla surrounding Bisping’s next title defense against Georges St-Pierre, it was clear that Rockhold wouldn’t hold his tongue for long. The former UFC and Strikeforce 185-pound kingpin blasted Bisping during his appearance on Submission Radio (via Flo Combat):