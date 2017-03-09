Luke Rockhold: ‘Michael Bisping Knows He’s a Lucky Son of a B*tch’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport / Getty

The bad blood between Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping has yet to simmer down.

Rockhold and “The Count” have battled twice before. Rockhold earned a submission victory in their first encounter, while Bisping knocked out Rockhold in the rematch to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

With all the hoopla surrounding Bisping’s next title defense against Georges St-Pierre, it was clear that Rockhold wouldn’t hold his tongue for long. The former UFC and Strikeforce 185-pound kingpin blasted Bisping during his appearance on Submission Radio (via Flo Combat):

“I’m going straight for Bisping’s ass. He’s been running his mouth, he’s been talking and avoiding every fight possible. That’s the fight I would pursue. Shut him up, move on, there’s nothing more to be done. Bisping has run his mouth quite a bit, getting Upset of the Year, I heard he caused quite a stir in Las Vegas this weekend being a drunk idiot and running his mouth. The guy is out of his mind thinking he expected what he was going to do, thinking he knew what he was going to do. I’ll tell you what, when a guy knows what he’s going to do, how he reacts after a fight, you go watch our first fight. That’s when a guy knows what he’s going to do. Bisping knows he’s a lucky son of a b*tch, squeaking out of that fight the way he did, and he’s going to run with it. That’s the fight.”

