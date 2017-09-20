Luke Rockhold: Michael Bisping’s UFC Reign ‘Worst in History’

Luke Rockhold didn’t hold back on UFC Tonight Wednesday evening.

After returning this past weekend and finishing David Branch, Rockhold refused to address UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping – who won the belt with a win over Rockhold.

That changed on-set of the FOX Sports 1 program.

“It’s the worst in UFC history,” Rockhold said of Bisping’s title reign. “No one has ever gotten that treatment and avoided every contender. He’s avoided (Ronaldo) Jacare (Souza), Yoel Romero and somehow he’s avoiding Robert Whittaker. He found No. 14 (Dan) Henderson to fight at the time.”

Bisping’s first, and only, title defense to date was a win over Henderson. He’ll meet Georges St-Pierre this November at UFC 217.

“Mike doesn’t deserve anything,” Rockhold said. “There’s nothing more to be said. Look at the champion. He hasn’t fought or defended the title against one real contender. GSP is irrelevant at 185. They’re selling bullshit.”